WorldGLOBAL INSECURITY

Haiti transitional government takes power as gangs hold capital 'hostage'

Caribbean country seeks to establish security

Published April 26, 2024 at 3:39pm
Gangs in Haiti (video screenshot)

Gangs in Haiti

(NEW YORK POST) – Haiti’s transition council took power in a ceremony on Thursday, formalizing the resignation of former Prime Minster Ariel Henry as the Caribbean country seeks to establish security after years of gang violence wreaking chaos and misery.

Henry’s finance minister, Michel Patrick Boisvert, will be interim prime minister until the transition council appoints a new head of government, a cabinet and a provisional electoral council set to pave the way for an eventual vote.

“Today is an important day in the life of our dear republic, this day in effect opens a view to a solution,” Boisvert said after the nine-person transition council were sworn in on Thursday morning.

Read the full story ›

