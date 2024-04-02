Half of students stayed home in protest against LGBT club held in secret at elementary school

(THE BLAZE) – Parents of students in a California school district organized a walk-out in protest against an LGBTQ club that had been held without parent notification.

The LGBTQ+ group was created by a third-grade teacher at the Pleasant Grove Elementary School in the Elk Grove Unified District. "Deal with the bullying. Don't keep secrets from parents," said Brittani Cortina, a parent of the district. "Take that issue with the parents don't take that issue with the students in the school."

"These little minds, they just can't wrap their head around what these types of things mean to them," said Pamela Davila, a parent of the elementary school. "I don't think any of us have an issue with that topic. It's just that they did that without notifying the parents."

