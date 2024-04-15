A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Israel World

Hamas admits one-third of its data on Gazan deaths is 'incomplete'

Acknowledgment raises anew questions about veracity of terror group's claims about conflict

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published April 15, 2024 at 6:59pm

(Photo by Marek Studzinski on Unsplash)

(JNS) -- The Hamas-run Ministry of Health in Gaza says it has “incomplete data” for one-third of the Palestinian fatalities it claims to have documented from its current war against Israel.

The acknowledgment in a report on the social networking app Telegram last week raises anew questions about the veracity of its casualty count from the war.

The April 6 report said that Hamas had “incomplete data” for 11,371 of the 33,091 recorded Palestinian deaths it claims, and is missing one or more key data points including identity number, full name, date of birth, or date of death.

Read the full story ›

