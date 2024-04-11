A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Israel WorldGLOBAL INSECURITY

Hamas leader's sons, grandchildren killed in single Israeli airstrike

Drone strike targeted vehicle

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published April 11, 2024 at 5:27pm

(Photo by Marek Studzinski on Unsplash)

(ZEROHEDGE) – The leader of Hamas has had much of his family wiped out in a new Israeli airstrike. Hamas has confirmed that its leader, Ismail Haniyeh, received word that three of his sons and grandchildren were killed in an Israeli assault Wednesday.

International reports say a drone strike targeted a car that his three sons, Hazem, Amir and Mohammed, were driving in. There were traveling with other family members in the car through a refugee camp northwest of Gaza City.

While one young girl reportedly survived the strike, three of Haniyeh's grandchildren did not. The group was reportedly traveling within Gaza to attend an Eid al-Fitr holiday celebration with relatives.

Read the full story ›

Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







