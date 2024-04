(JNS) -- Hamas rejected the latest ceasefire proposal on Monday, according to senior officials in the terror organization as reported by multiple news outlets.

“We reject the latest Israeli proposals that the Egyptian side informed us of. The politburo met today and decided this,” Ali Baraka, who is responsible for the Hamas’s foreign relations, told Reuters.

Another Hamas official, Mahmoud Mardawi, told the same to the Quds News Network on Monday.

