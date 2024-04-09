Hand sanitizer, aloe gel recalled over warnings it could cause comas or blindness

(FOX BUSINESS) – Several lots of hand sanitizer and aloe gel are being recalled for containing methanol, which can put consumers at risk for serious health issues, according to federal health officials.

The recall affects 40 lots of Aruba Aloe Hand Sanitizer Gel Alcohol 80% and Aruba Aloe Alcoholada Gel, which contains "alcohol denatured with methanol," according to a notice posted by The Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The FDA warned in the recent recall that "substantial methanol exposure" can cause nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, coma, seizures, permanent blindness, as well as permanent damage to the central nervous system, or death. Customers are being told to stop using the products and to discard them.

