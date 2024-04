(FOX NEWS) -- Harrison Ford shared a story of how an afternoon with the late Jimmy Buffett inspired him to get his ear pierced.

On Saturday, the 81-year-old actor was among stars who honored the musician during the Keep the Party Going: A Tribute to Jimmy Buffett event at Los Angeles' Hollywood Bowl.

Buffet died in September at the age of 76 after a battle with skin cancer.

Read the full story ›