DiversionsIN MEMORIAM

'Star Wars' star Warwick Davis' wife Samantha dead at 53

'I miss her hugs'

Published April 18, 2024 at 11:12am
Samantha and Warwick Davis (video screenshot)

Samantha and Warwick Davis

(NEW YORK POST) – The wife of “Harry Potter” and “Star Wars” actor Warwick Davis, Samantha, has died at age 53.

Warwick announced the tragic news in a statement to the BBC, revealing that his wife, whom he referred to as his “favorite person,” had died on March 24. He did not disclose the cause of death. “Her passing has left a huge hole in our lives as a family,” the actor, 54, told the outlet. “I miss her hugs.”

Warwick, who played Filius Flitwick in the “Harry Potter” films, added that his late wife was his “most trusted confidant and an ardent supporter of everything I did in my career. ... She was a unique character, always seeing the sunny side of life she had a wicked sense of humor and always laughed at my bad jokes,” he said, adding that having his wife by his side was his “superpower.”

Read the full story ›

