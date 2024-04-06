A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
EducationBRAVE NEW SCHOOLS

Harvard to hold segregated graduation ceremonies

Options include black, Arab, low-income, LGBT

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published April 6, 2024 at 1:17pm

(OANN) – Harvard is taking its diversity, equity, and inclusion agenda to the next level. The university is planning segregated graduation ceremonies for the 2024 graduating class.

According to a sign-up sheet obtained by the National Review, the university’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) office will hold separate commencements based on race, religion, sexuality and socio-economic class.

Graduates can register for individual ceremonies including a Black celebration, an Arab celebration, a first-generation low-income celebration and a lavender celebration. The lavender celebration is for LGBT students.

