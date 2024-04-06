Harvard to hold segregated graduation ceremonies

(OANN) – Harvard is taking its diversity, equity, and inclusion agenda to the next level. The university is planning segregated graduation ceremonies for the 2024 graduating class.

According to a sign-up sheet obtained by the National Review, the university’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) office will hold separate commencements based on race, religion, sexuality and socio-economic class.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Graduates can register for individual ceremonies including a Black celebration, an Arab celebration, a first-generation low-income celebration and a lavender celebration. The lavender celebration is for LGBT students.

Read the full story ›