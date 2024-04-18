Harvard Crimson claims it's 'unclear' if men have athletic advantage over women

(BREITBART) – The leftists at the Harvard Crimson have spoken out against transgender athlete bans and claimed that the evidence to support the case that men have a physical advantage over women is “less conclusive.”

However, in the process of making the assertion, the article ignored all evidence to the contrary to support their own claim that transgender athlete participation is wholly benign.

In the college paper’s April 16 editorial, entitled There Are Many Obstacles Facing Women’s Sports. Trans Athletes Aren’t One, The Crimson Editorial Board asserts that the “science” is “less conclusive” that “transgender women hold a biological edge over their cisgender opponents.”

