American Culture Wars Education U.S.BRAVE NEW SCHOOLS

Harvard takes action on 'How to Blow Up a Pipeline' film

'No response from film society, university asking if showing was canceled'

Published April 4, 2024 at 7:35pm

(Image by tuproyecto from Pixabay)

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- Harvard Law School scrubbed its website of an event page advertising a screening of the film “How to Blow Up a Pipeline” amid concerns about endorsing violence.

Internet archives show the event page was removed sometime between Friday and Tuesday when The College Fix noticed it was gone. A post advertising the screening on Harvard’s Systemic Justice Project website also was removed prior to the event.

“How to Blow Up a Pipeline” is a fictional story about climate activists who blow up a section of pipe in Texas, according to the film’s website.

Read the full story ›

