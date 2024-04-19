A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
HealthSHOT HURT 'ROUND THE WORLD

Health authorities made 'catastrophic errors' during COVID

Include lockdowns, school closures, other mandates

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published April 19, 2024 at 2:36pm

(HEARTLAND DAILY NEWS) – “Lockdowns, school closures, and other mandates were catastrophic errors, pushed with remarkable fervor by public health authorities at all levels,” concludes a report on the government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The report, titled “COVID Lessons Learned: Retrospective After Four Years,” by Scott W. Atlas, M.D., Steve H. Hanke, Ph.D., Philip G. Kerpen, and Casey B. Mulligan, Ph.D., was published by the Committee to Unleash Prosperity (CTUP) in March.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The authors examined pandemic policies from health, economic, educational, and civil liberty perspectives. Government officials ignored the experience with previous epidemics, says the CTUP report. “[C]ommunities respond best to pandemics when the normal social functioning of the community is least disrupted,” states the report. “During COVID, the public health establishment followed the opposite principle: they intentionally stoked and amplified fear, which overlaid enormous economic, social, educational, and health harms of the virus itself.”

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Health authorities made 'catastrophic errors' during COVID
Researchers find 'pronounced' biological benefits in women after giving birth
Medical associations silent after review finds weak evidence for recommending puberty blockers to kids
Trans teen allegedly plotted mass shootings at 2 schools in twisted plot to become 'famous'
Crime on college campuses reverts to pre-pandemic levels as students fear for safety
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×