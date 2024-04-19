Health authorities made 'catastrophic errors' during COVID

(HEARTLAND DAILY NEWS) – “Lockdowns, school closures, and other mandates were catastrophic errors, pushed with remarkable fervor by public health authorities at all levels,” concludes a report on the government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The report, titled “COVID Lessons Learned: Retrospective After Four Years,” by Scott W. Atlas, M.D., Steve H. Hanke, Ph.D., Philip G. Kerpen, and Casey B. Mulligan, Ph.D., was published by the Committee to Unleash Prosperity (CTUP) in March.

The authors examined pandemic policies from health, economic, educational, and civil liberty perspectives. Government officials ignored the experience with previous epidemics, says the CTUP report. “[C]ommunities respond best to pandemics when the normal social functioning of the community is least disrupted,” states the report. “During COVID, the public health establishment followed the opposite principle: they intentionally stoked and amplified fear, which overlaid enormous economic, social, educational, and health harms of the virus itself.”

