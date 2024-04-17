'What were you hiding?' Biden energy secretary ripped over illegal stocks

Joe Biden's energy secretary, Jennifer Granholm, appeared before a congressional committee, and got skewered by Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., for misleading Congress during a previous appearance.

And illegally owning banned stock.

"Why did you mislead us and what were you hiding?" Hawley demanded. "Why did you wait so long? Why did you hide this?"



Granholm had told Hawley during a congressional appearance in early 2023 she did not own any individual stocks subject to bans because of her role supervising the energy industry.

But she did.

And she sold them a month later.

Then a full month after that, she issued a correction to her comments to Hawley.

Granholm claimed her earlier testimony was based on her mistaken belief "that I had sold all individual stocks."

MUST WATCH: Sen. @HawleyMO blasts a flustered Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm over failing to disclose owning conflicting stocks. pic.twitter.com/Md0JVc8LNJ — Conservative War Machine (@WarMachineRR) April 16, 2024

In fact, Granholm claimed, despite the two-month delay, "I came back as soon as I found out that, in fact, I had not sold all individual stocks."

She said she realized her "mistake" and brought it to the committee.

She was in violation of the STOCK Act nine times in 2021 when she submitted reports to the Office of Government Ethics outlining stock trades.

All of those were outside the 45-day period allowed by the STOCK Act for government officials to report their financial dealings.

Hawley pointed out that some 130 officials Granholm's department reported more than 2,700 trades that appeared to violate rules, which the senator called institutionalized corruption.

A commentary at Twitchy explained Granholm reveals she "is so mad at him, not that he's caught her but that he has the nerve to question or call her out. The Biden administration has not been held accountable for much, doesn't Josh know who she is?"



