'What were you hiding?' Biden energy secretary ripped over illegal stocks

'Why did you mislead us? Why did you wait so long?'

Bob Unruh By Bob Unruh
Published April 17, 2024 at 11:29am
U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm participates in a press briefing, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House. (Official White House photo by Cameron Smith)

U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm (Official White House photo by Cameron Smith)

Joe Biden's energy secretary, Jennifer Granholm, appeared before a congressional committee, and got skewered by Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., for misleading Congress during a previous appearance.

And illegally owning banned stock.

"Why did you mislead us and what were you hiding?" Hawley demanded. "Why did you wait so long? Why did you hide this?"

Granholm had told Hawley during a congressional appearance in early 2023 she did not own any individual stocks subject to bans because of her role supervising the energy industry.

But she did.

Shouid Jennifer Granholm be prosecuted?

And she sold them a month later.

Then a full month after that, she issued a correction to her comments to Hawley.

Granholm claimed her earlier testimony was based on her mistaken belief "that I had sold all individual stocks."

In fact, Granholm claimed, despite the two-month delay, "I came back as soon as I found out that, in fact, I had not sold all individual stocks."

She said she realized her "mistake" and brought it to the committee.

She was in violation of the STOCK Act nine times in 2021 when she submitted reports to the Office of Government Ethics outlining stock trades.

All of those were outside the 45-day period allowed by the STOCK Act for government officials to report their financial dealings.

Hawley pointed out that some 130 officials Granholm's department reported more than 2,700 trades that appeared to violate rules, which the senator called institutionalized corruption.

A commentary at Twitchy explained Granholm reveals she "is so mad at him, not that he's caught her but that he has the nerve to question or call her out. The Biden administration has not been held accountable for much, doesn't Josh know who she is?"

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience.

Bob Unruh
Bob Unruh joined WND in 2006 after nearly three decades with the Associated Press, as well as several Upper Midwest newspapers, where he covered everything from legislative battles and sports to tornadoes and homicidal survivalists. He is also a photographer whose scenic work has been used commercially.







