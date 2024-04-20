High school soccer game canceled after group of about 30 migrants refuse to leave the field

(NEW YORK POST) – A high school soccer game at a public field in East Harlem was canceled after a group of migrants refused to leave the pitch so the kids could play.

“I directly asked them to leave and some of them kind of took it into consideration, but then four or five of them said, ‘You know what, f–k it, we don’t have to leave, we can do whatever we want,'” said Erik Johansson, the coach of the Manhattan Kickers 17-year-old boys travel team.

About 40 boys from both teams showed up on Sunday, April 14 at Thomas Jefferson Park for the 5 p.m. match. The Kickers were set to face off against FA Euro New York. But a group of about 30 men who appeared to be African migrants and spoke little English, wouldn’t leave — even when the cops showed up.

