Hillary Clinton suggests 'what Trump really wants' is to 'kill his opposition'

Jason Cohen

Daily Caller News Foundation

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said during a podcast released on Friday that she believes former President Donald Trump wants to model himself after dictators like Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trump beat Clinton to become president during the 2016 election, and she has alleged that he has connections to Russia. Clinton, on the “Democracy Docket” podcast, accused Trump of modeling himself after Russian President Vladmir Putin and other global dictators, suggesting her former opponent wants to commit heinous acts against those who oppose him.

“Putin does what [Trump] would like to do,” Clinton told election lawyer Marc Elias during the podcast. “Kill his opposition, imprison his opposition, drive journalists into exile, rule without any check or balance. That’s what Trump really wants. And so we have to be very conscious of how he sees the world because in that world, he only sees strong men leaders. He sees Putin, he sees Xi, he sees Kim Jong Un in North Korea. Those are the people he is modeling himself after and we’ve been down this road in our, you know, world history. We sure don’t want to go down that again.”

“My view, having negotiated with Putin, and knowing one of the reasons he went after me is because he knew I would deal with him in an appropriate way, and Trump would basically do whatever he wanted, it’s really important to think about what could happen to our world with Trump back in the White House,” Clinton added. “Withdrawing us from NATO, not caring about what happens with Europe … The idea that he wants Ukraine to fail. The idea that he doesn’t want us to be able to surveil our enemies. This is a very scary prospect.”

Clinton’s 2016 campaign funded a since-discredited dossier assembled by Christopher Steele alleging Trump colluded with Russia during the election.

