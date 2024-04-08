A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Election Politics U.S.ELECTION 2024

'Historic': Trump raises more than $50 million at Florida fundraiser

Donald closing cash gap with Joe Biden

Published April 7, 2024 at 9:51pm
President Donald J. Trump waves at the conclusion of his remarks Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse and Museum in Jupiter, Florida, on the Environmental Accomplishments for the People of Florida. (Official White House photo by Joyce N. Boghosian)

(FOX NEWS) -- Former President Trump's campaign team says it raised more than $50 million at a Saturday evening’s GOP fundraiser in Palm Beach, Florida, smashing records for a Republican or Democratic candidate.

"It took three Democrat presidents to raise $25 million and one president to raise over $50 million, Donald J. Trump," campaign spokesperson Danielle Alvarez boasted.
Heavy-hitters

Saturday’s fundraiser took place at a private home in Palm Beach, hosted by billionaire and hedge fund founder John Paulson. Among the 100 or so guests will be heavy-hitters like casino mogul Steve Wynn, Bigelow Aerospace Founder and President Robert Bigelow, and former U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross.

