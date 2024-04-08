'Historic': Trump raises more than $50 million at Florida fundraiser

(FOX NEWS) -- Former President Trump's campaign team says it raised more than $50 million at a Saturday evening’s GOP fundraiser in Palm Beach, Florida, smashing records for a Republican or Democratic candidate.

"It took three Democrat presidents to raise $25 million and one president to raise over $50 million, Donald J. Trump," campaign spokesperson Danielle Alvarez boasted.

Heavy-hitters

Saturday’s fundraiser took place at a private home in Palm Beach, hosted by billionaire and hedge fund founder John Paulson. Among the 100 or so guests will be heavy-hitters like casino mogul Steve Wynn, Bigelow Aerospace Founder and President Robert Bigelow, and former U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross.

