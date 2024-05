(FAITHWIRE) -- Actress Candace Cameron Bure continues to bring hope, faith, and love to Hollywood.

From her roots in “Full House” to her creativity in executive producing films like “Unsung Hero,” Bure is on a mission to tell important stories while entertaining the masses.

In a recent interview with CBN News, she shared her passion for positive, uplifting entertainment, and explained what it’s been like to see more people in Hollywood embrace — or at least show interest in — Jesus.

