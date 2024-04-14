Hollywood starlet reveals how co-stars reacted after on-set screaming allegations went viral

(FOX NEWS) -- In February, Swedish actress Rebecca Ferguson reflected upon a transformative moment in her decades-long career, remembering a time on-set where an "idiot" A-list co-star made disparaging remarks towards her, ultimately prompting her to tell them to "F off."

Although she did not name the individual, her comments went viral, with Internet sleuths quickly trying to ascertain the actor's identity.

Dune's Rebecca Ferguson reveals she refused to work with former co-star after being 'screamed at' on set. This is reminder to *ALWAYS* stand up for yourself! Listen to the full interview on my podcast, Reign here: https://t.co/aHUegXotEi #DunePartTwo #Dune2 #RebeccaFerguson pic.twitter.com/7mRv1jNoBu — Josh Smith (@joshsmithhosts) February 27, 2024

"I was not expecting that, by the way," the "Dune: Part 2" star recently said on SiriusXM's "The Jess Cagle Show" of her commentary gaining traction, confessing that a litany of former co-stars had since contacted her in a frenzy.

