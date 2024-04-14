A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Hollywood starlet reveals how co-stars reacted after on-set screaming allegations went viral

'You understand what you've done?'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published April 14, 2024 at 7:06pm
Rebecca Ferguson (Video acreenshot)

(FOX NEWS) -- In February, Swedish actress Rebecca Ferguson reflected upon a transformative moment in her decades-long career, remembering a time on-set where an "idiot" A-list co-star made disparaging remarks towards her, ultimately prompting her to tell them to "F off."

Although she did not name the individual, her comments went viral, with Internet sleuths quickly trying to ascertain the actor's identity.

"I was not expecting that, by the way," the "Dune: Part 2" star recently said on SiriusXM's "The Jess Cagle Show" of her commentary gaining traction, confessing that a litany of former co-stars had since contacted her in a frenzy.

Read the full story ›

These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







