Hollywood's Anne Hathaway reveals the 'gross' thing she was asked to do during auditions

'It was considered normal' during audition process back in early 2000s

Published April 22, 2024 at 7:19pm
Anne Hathaway (Video screenshot)

Anne Hathaway

(FOX NEWS) -- Anne Hathaway is getting real about the more uncomfortable sides of making movies.

During a recent interview with V Magazine, Hathaway shared how she felt about having to do chemistry tests with different actors in the early days of her career, explaining that "it was considered normal to ask an actor to make out with other actors" during the audition process back in the early 2000s.

"Which is actually the worst way to do it," she told the outlet about the practice. "I was told, ‘We have ten guys coming today, and you’re cast. Aren’t you excited to make out with all of them?’ And I thought, ‘Is there something wrong with me?’ because I wasn’t excited. I thought it sounded gross."

These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







