'Honors College' for black students receives $250,000 from state system

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – A Sacramento State University honors college focused on black students received a monetary boost recently. California State University’s system awarded $250,000 to the initiative. It will be the “nation’s first Black honors college,” according to a university announcement.

While the news release says the college “will offer high-achieving students of all races, cultures and majors a comprehensive curriculum focusing on the Black and African American experience,” other language indicates the initiative will not be focused on helping white students.

“We are committed to increasing the opportunities for Black students to attain the life-changing benefits of a CSU degree, and that can only begin when we are accountable to each other and to our students,” Deputy Vice Chancellor of Academic and Student Affairs Dilcie Perez stated.

