A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
EducationBRAVE NEW SCHOOLS

'Honors College' for black students receives $250,000 from state system

'We are committed to increasing the opportunities for black students'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published April 25, 2024 at 2:54pm

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – A Sacramento State University honors college focused on black students received a monetary boost recently. California State University’s system awarded $250,000 to the initiative. It will be the “nation’s first Black honors college,” according to a university announcement.

While the news release says the college “will offer high-achieving students of all races, cultures and majors a comprehensive curriculum focusing on the Black and African American experience,” other language indicates the initiative will not be focused on helping white students.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“We are committed to increasing the opportunities for Black students to attain the life-changing benefits of a CSU degree, and that can only begin when we are accountable to each other and to our students,” Deputy Vice Chancellor of Academic and Student Affairs Dilcie Perez stated.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







'Honors College' for black students receives $250,000 from state system
Parents, students protest lunchroom attack by trans student
Chaos erupts when state passes bill to protect students with armed teachers
Supreme Court seems open to middle ground on Trump immunity
Pope: 'Deniers of climate change' are 'foolish'
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×