A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
American Culture Wars Politics Scandals U.S.LIFE WITH BIG BROTHER

'Horrible': Senate reauthorizes warrantless surveillance just after it expired

'It shows wanton disregard for the rights of Americans'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published April 21, 2024 at 12:29pm

S""

(Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay)

By Harold Hutchison
Daily Caller News Foundation

The United States Senate voted to reauthorize a surveillance tool early Saturday morning, despite objections from conservative and left-wing members.

The bill to reauthorize Section 702 passed by a 60-34 vote after six amendments were defeated. Support and opposition crossed party lines, with 17 Democrats and independent Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont joining 18 Republicans in voting no. Opponents cited privacy concerns, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Is the U.S. federal government bent on completely violating your privacy with unlimited spying on you?

The bill previously passed the House of Representatives after an amendment to require a warrant failed on a 212-212 tie vote, with House Speaker Mike Johnson and House Majority Leader Steve Scalise among those voting it down. A similar amendment was defeated by a 50-42 vote in the Senate that crossed party lines.

“It is indispensable to the work of the men and women of our intelligence community,” Democratic Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia claimed during a speech on the Senate floor, saying that Section 702 is used “to thwart terrorist attacks, track foreign spies, uncover economic espionage, protect U.S. troops, expose human and drug trafficking, prevent sanctions evasion, and disrupt foreign cyberattacks.”

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act drew controversy after the FBI obtained warrants under the act to monitor communications by Carter Page and other associates of former President Donald Trump during Trump’s successful 2016 campaign for the White House. The application relied on evidence from the now-discredited Steele Dossier.

The Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISC) issued an opinion in June 2022 stating that the FBI improperly used powers granted under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) to gather information on an unnamed United States Senator and other officials after a petition by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), according to Just The News.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







'Horrible': Senate reauthorizes warrantless surveillance just after it expired
Discovery of space aliens probably will be ... unsatisfying
House adjourns without forcing vote on Mike Johnson's speakership
WATCH: Trump speaks at rally in Wilmington, North Carolina
Air Force hits success with Future Flag operation
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×