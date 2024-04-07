Horror: 64-year-old Trump RV operator gets bludgeoned with sledgehammer

By Cristina Laila

The Gateway Pundit

A 64-year-old New Jersey man who operates a Trump RV was brutally beaten with a hammer on Friday and airlifted to a local hospital in critical condition.

Rocky Granata of Edison, a beloved father and grandfather, was well-known in the region and across the nation for his Trump RV.

Granata attended Trump rallies, traveled across the country in his Trump RV and sold merchandise.



Rocky Granata’s Trump RV

WATCH:

On Friday, Granata was beaten with a sledgehammer and left with “significant injuries to his head.”

The suspect, Michael Gonzales, 36, was charged with attempted murder.

The Asbury Park Press reported:

A 64-year-old man from Edison was hospitalized after he was struck with a sledgehammer during an attack at Crown Tire on Route 36 in the Port Monmouth section on Friday, according to police. Michael Gonzales, 36, of Philadelphia, was charged with attempted murder. He was detained by witnesses at the scene and taken into police custody upon their arrival, said Middletown Deputy Police Chief Paul J. Bailey. The victim suffered “significant injuries to his head” and was taken by helicopter to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, Bailey said. An investigation has determined that Gonzales struck the victim in the head multiple times with a hand-held sledgehammer, Bailey said.

This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit.com.

