A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Election Politics Scandals U.S.WND CRIME

Horror: 64-year-old Trump RV operator gets bludgeoned with sledgehammer

Airlifted to hospital with 'significant injuries to his head'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published April 7, 2024 at 6:01pm
Rocky Granata with grandchild

Rocky Granata with grandchild

By Cristina Laila
The Gateway Pundit

A 64-year-old New Jersey man who operates a Trump RV was brutally beaten with a hammer on Friday and airlifted to a local hospital in critical condition.

Rocky Granata of Edison, a beloved father and grandfather, was well-known in the region and across the nation for his Trump RV.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Granata attended Trump rallies, traveled across the country in his Trump RV and sold merchandise.


Rocky Granata’s Trump RV

Is this attack an example of Trump Derangement Syndrome?

WATCH:

On Friday, Granata was beaten with a sledgehammer and left with “significant injuries to his head.”

The suspect, Michael Gonzales, 36, was charged with attempted murder.

The Asbury Park Press reported:

A 64-year-old man from Edison was hospitalized after he was struck with a sledgehammer during an attack at Crown Tire on Route 36 in the Port Monmouth section on Friday, according to police.

Michael Gonzales, 36, of Philadelphia, was charged with attempted murder. He was detained by witnesses at the scene and taken into police custody upon their arrival, said Middletown Deputy Police Chief Paul J. Bailey.

The victim suffered “significant injuries to his head” and was taken by helicopter to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, Bailey said.

An investigation has determined that Gonzales struck the victim in the head multiple times with a hand-held sledgehammer, Bailey said.

This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit.com.

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







'Historic': Trump raises more than $50 million at Florida fundraiser
WATCH: Angry Chipotle customer shoots employee over guacamole
Biden could be left off key battleground-state ballot in 2024 race
Eye-safety expert debunks false assumptions about your vision during solar eclipse
WATCH: Protesters in Michigan chant 'Death to America!' and 'Death to Israel!
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×