'Horror mix up': Hospital carries out abortion on WRONG woman!

A report from the United Kingdom reveals a whole new level of atrocity that happens when abortion is the agenda: A woman in a hospital for a checkup was sedated and her unborn child was aborted – without permission.

A report from the Metro called the situation a "horror mix up."

The report explained it happened at Bulovka Hospital in Prague, where a woman "was mistakenly sedated and given an abortion when she should have been having a routine check-up."

The woman, with no health complications, was anesthetized and given a "curettage," which caused her to miscarry.

The abortion actually had been planned for a different woman, the report said.

A spokeswoman for the hospital, Eva Stolejda Libigerová, said in an interview it was an "adverse event."

Her statement continued, "According to the findings so far, as a result of serious violations and non-compliance with internal regulations by the employees concerned, an operation was started on an incorrectly identified patient."

The hospital apologized to the woman and her family and promised to "mitigate the damage as much as possible."

The hospital said it is an "accredited teaching hospital."

Staff members who were involved were "placed off duty pending a full evaluation."

The report noted Shadow Health Minister Kamal Farhan said, "No one can replace the loss that the mother experienced with financial means."

Jan Přáda, of the Czech Medical Chamber, said in an interview with a local newspaper that the problem was that the woman got to the operating table, and that staff and doctors both should have noticed a problem.

The woman was four months pregnant.



