Horror as university protester carries sign depicting Nazi agenda

(NEW YORK POST) – A despicable anti-Israeli protester has sparked horror after being photographed at George Washington University with a sign calling for the “final solution,” the Nazi plan to exterminate all Jews.

The unidentified man was seen mingling among students on the Washington, DC, campus carrying a huge Palestinian flag — and the sign with the expression Adolf Hitler used to sum up his plan for the “annihilation of the Jews.” The image quickly sparked outrage from many shocked at a term used during the Holocaust.

“The parallels between this movement and actual Nazism is real and scary,” one X user wrote. Another posted: “Just pure hatred.”

