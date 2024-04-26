A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Education Israel U.S.

Horror as university protester carries sign depicting Nazi agenda

Called for 'final solution' to exterminate Jews

Published April 26, 2024 at 4:33pm
Published April 26, 2024 at 4:33pm

(Image by Jordan Holiday from Pixabay)

(NEW YORK POST) – A despicable anti-Israeli protester has sparked horror after being photographed at George Washington University with a sign calling for the “final solution,” the Nazi plan to exterminate all Jews.

The unidentified man was seen mingling among students on the Washington, DC, campus carrying a huge Palestinian flag — and the sign with the expression Adolf Hitler used to sum up his plan for the “annihilation of the Jews.” The image quickly sparked outrage from many shocked at a term used during the Holocaust.

“The parallels between this movement and actual Nazism is real and scary,” one X user wrote. Another posted: “Just pure hatred.”

Read the full story ›

