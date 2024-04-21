House adjourns without forcing vote on Mike Johnson's speakership

By Harold Hutchison

The House of Representatives adjourned Saturday without there being a motion called to vote on ousting Republican Speaker Mike Johnson of Louisiana.

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia initially filed the motion March 22 shortly before the House of Representatives passed a $1.2 trillion spending bill to fund the government through the rest of the fiscal year by a 286 to 134 vote. Greene opposed the passage of a massive foreign aid package for Ukraine, Israel and other purposes Saturday, but did not push for her resolution again, instead saying she would prefer to let her colleagues discuss the matter with their constituents first.

CONGRESS IS WORKING OVERTIME You might have thought we’d be working to secure our Southern border, find a solution to America’s mounting debt, or hold Joe Biden and his admin. accountable. NOPE! Today, I voting NO on the entire $96 BILLION America Last Foreign War… — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) April 20, 2024

“You might have thought we’d be working to secure our Southern border, find a solution to America’s mounting debt, or hold Joe Biden and his admin. Accountable,” Greene posted on X Saturday after the bill passed the House of Representatives by a 311-112 vote.

If Greene were to call up the motion, it would be the second time this Congress. Eight Republicans voted to remove former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy along with 208 Democrats in a 216-210 vote on Oct. 3 following passage of a continuing resolution that averted a government shutdown on Sept. 30, prompting a search for a new speaker that saw multiple candidates fail to get enough support before Johnson was elected.

“Actually, I’m going to let my colleagues go home and hear from their constituents, because I think people have been too obsessed with voting wars and the murder industry here in America to actually understand how angry Americans are,” Greene said to reporters outside the Capitol building. “When you have the strongest loudest voices in the Republican movement grassroots furious, calling for Mike Johnson should be vacated. The people here, my colleagues, have not heard the message. So, I’m looking forward for them to go home hearing from the folks back at home.”

“But this is a sellout of America today,” Greene continued. “We had members of Congress in there waving the Ukrainian flag on the United States House of Representatives floor while we are doing nothing to secure our border. I think every American in this country should be furious. Who is going to vote for these people? How can we vote for these people? They don’t serve our country.”

Currently, there are 217 Republicans to 213 Democrats in the House of Representatives, following Republican Rep. Mike Gallagher of Wisconsin’s resignation taking effect Saturday. It takes 218 votes to elect a speaker.

