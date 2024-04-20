House Republicans excoriate Ilhan Omar for suggesting Columbia University protests are not 'anti-Jewish'

(FOX NEWS) – House Republicans excoriated progressive "Squad" Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., for suggesting during the House Education and the Workforce Committee’s hearing tackling antisemitism at Columbia University that none of the demonstrations deriding Jews on campus have been "anti-Jewish."

Fox News Digital caught up with two Republicans on the committee at the Capitol after the hearing, asking their thoughts about Columbia University President Dr. Nemat "Minouche" Shafik initially testifying that she had not seen any campus protests that were explicitly "anti-Jewish."

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Omar argued that campus demonstrations were merely "pro-war" or "anti-war," but House Republican Conference Chair Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., further pressed Shafik on whether she considered anti-Israel agitators’ chants of "F-- the Jews" and "Death to the Jews" in fact anti-Jewish. Shafik conceded that those slogans heard on campus were "completely anti-Jewish," amending her earlier testimony.

Read the full story ›