House Republicans push to rename major international airport after Trump

(NEWSWEEK) – A group of House Republicans is lobbying to rename an airport that serves Washington D.C. after Donald Trump. A bill led by Guy Reschenthaler, chief deputy whip for the House Republicans, calls for Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia to be renamed The Donald J. Trump International Airport.

Washington Dulles was ranked 33rd out of 764 U.S. airports in terms of passenger traffic in 2023 by the Bureau of Transportation Statistics.

t is not uncommon to name airports after famous figures including former presidents. In 1998, Ronald Reagan saw an airport named after him; Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia.

