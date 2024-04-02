A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
House Republicans push to rename major international airport after Trump

Not uncommon to name airports after famous figures

Published April 2, 2024 at 11:56am
President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive at Joint Base Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland, Wednesday December 23, 2020 en route to West Palm Beach, Florida, for Christmas. (Official White House photo by Shealah Craighead)

(NEWSWEEK) – A group of House Republicans is lobbying to rename an airport that serves Washington D.C. after Donald Trump. A bill led by Guy Reschenthaler, chief deputy whip for the House Republicans, calls for Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia to be renamed The Donald J. Trump International Airport.

Washington Dulles was ranked 33rd out of 764 U.S. airports in terms of passenger traffic in 2023 by the Bureau of Transportation Statistics.

t is not uncommon to name airports after famous figures including former presidents. In 1998, Ronald Reagan saw an airport named after him; Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia.

