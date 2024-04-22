Huge chunk of Gen Z: Israel has no right to exist as nation in Mideast

In a stunning statement about the intolerance exhibited by members of Gen Z, a new poll shows that fully one in three says Israel does not have a right to exist as a nation in the Middle East.

Israel, of course, was established subsequent to World War II and Adolf Hitler's determined campaign to exterminate the Jewish community, killing millions in his gas chambers.

Since then, Israel has become a beacon of freedom in the Mideast, an established democracy where all enjoy the same civil rights, despite the hatred of virtually all of its neighbors, and their repeated attacks. It is a key ally of the U.S.

One such attack was last Oct. 7, when terrorists from Hamas, based in Gaza, invaded Israel and killed some 1,200 civilians, often in horrific and brutal ways.

Now a new poll shows 33% of Gen Zers, those ages 18 to 24, say that Israel does not have a right to exist as a nation in the Middle East.

The terror attack on Israel prompted Israel's military to launch a campaign to eliminate that terror threat, and that has prompted a wave of antisemitism around the globe. In the U.S., it's become common on college campuses for hate rallies to be assembled to condemn Israel.

It is Summit.org, in partnership with RMG Research, founded by Scott Rasmussen, that released the new poll results.

"We are now seeing the logical outcome of an education system that teaches students to see the world through a lens of racialist resentment. Gen Z is so embarrassed about being American that a large swath of them have become terrorist sympathizers," explained Summit chief Jeff Myers.

"Gen Z is three times as likely as the general population to deny Israel’s right to exist. Sympathy for Hamas has grown. This should be a massive wake-up call to parents, educators, and cultural leaders – we now have a generation primed to accept without question the propaganda of those who wish to overturn Judeo-Christian civilization."

The online polling took place March 20-21 by RMG Research, and included 1,002 registered voters with an additional oversample of 495 of those 18 to 24.

The sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation’s population of registered voters, the report said. The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 3.1 percentage points.

Among the findings was that 81% of American voters overall agree with the U.S. government classifying Hamas as a terrorist group; among Gen Z it was 61%.

And 58% of American voters overall believe Israel’s campaign against Hamas is just, while 21 percent believe that Israel having greater wealth and military power makes its military campaign against Hamas unjust. Only 42% of those in Gen Z fall into the category believing the campaign is just, and 47% say it is unjust.

Overall, 10% of voters say Israel does not have a right to exist, while 77% say it does.

