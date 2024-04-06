Hundreds expected to tie the knot during solar eclipse

(NEWS NATION NOW) – An untold number of couples are heading to the solar eclipse’s path of totality Monday so they can tie the knot in a once-in-a-lifetime moment. Russellville, Arkansas, and Tiffin, Ohio, have seen hundreds of registrations, indicating that many couples may marry during the eclipse, drawing even more spectators.

In Tiffin, the chamber of commerce reports 150 couples have registered to elope during the event, with participants arriving from all over the county. The ceremony is free, but couples must show their marriage license, as an officiant will conduct the ceremony during the time of the eclipse’s darkness.

“We’re hoping that it sparks them to continue to come back to celebrate here, whether it’s an anniversary, showing their future children, or just having those fond memories of a community they may not have come to otherwise,” said Marisa Stephens, Seneca Regional Chamber of Commerce’s director of marketing.

