The hypocrisy of Earth Day

We are approaching Earth Day, the international celebration in which progressive politicians and celebrities exempt themselves from the green legislation they helped create, a celebration of the astounding ability of people to ignore laws of economics, physics and common sense in an effort to pretend their carbon footprint is impossibly dainty.

Many participants are invited to expend fossil fuels and widen their environmental impact by traveling to attend rallies or other demonstrations to demonstrate their massive greenness. Closer to home, enthusiasts can proclaim their commitment to Gaia by coloring their websites or painting their storefronts green. They'll sell posters and T-shirts and take donations for everything from planting trees to brainwashing children. Retailers will try to convince customers on the greenness of every product on their shelves, regardless of origin or purpose.

All this hysteria underscores what is possibly my biggest pet peeve for any "cause" – hypocrisy. Why is it those who push the hardest to save the planet do the least to change their personal behavior? No other cause consumes the save-the-planet elites more than fossil fuel consumption, and they literally fly their privates jets all over the planet to lecture you about not flying or driving. This kind of behavior just makes me gnash my teeth.

In a piece called "Climate Cultists Will Do Anything To Save The Planet, Except Stay Home," Daniel Turner writes, "Last November, 80,000 people gathered at the anti-fossil fuel U.N. Climate Conference 'COP28' in Dubai. The 28th of such conferences, which grows in size and scope each year, lasted more than two weeks. That's airfare, hotels, cars, wining, and dining, all for a reduced footprint. Two weeks' worth of meetings and not a single panel to admit the hypocrisy of the anti-fossil fuel crowd as they use the very fuels they bemoan. There are dozens, if not hundreds, of global climate conferences, and you can guarantee the anti-fossil fuel elite will attend as many as possible. If you make a career trying to ban fossil fuels, you're never more than a couple of weeks away from the next elitist party."

Remember when John Kerry famously said he needs "money money money money money money money" to stop climate change? (In case you doubted his goals.)

From sociopolitical commentary to romance writing! Patrice Lewis branches into the world of Amish inspirational fiction. These clean romances are wholesome enough for Grandma to read. Check out Patrice's available titles.

And who can forget Bill Gates saying it's OK for him to use private jets because he's the solution to climate change?

One person pointed out the obvious: "The 'elite' don't believe the snake oil they are peddling and only give a damn about themselves and increasing their wealth and power over the hoi polloi."

It's not that green hypocrisy is anything new; it's just that on Earth Day, it's so glaringly obvious. It's no accident green activists are called watermelons: Green on the outside, red on the inside. Earth Day has become a "cynical, bloated, empty-gesture, 24-hour orgy of self-righteous smugness," in one person's memorable words.

Green living and the green agenda are two entirely different things. Green living is sensible, frugal and an admirable personal choice (it's how we choose to live). The green agenda is something else entirely. It is merely socialism prettily wrapped up in 100% recycled wrapping paper, with a communist bow on top and backed up by governmental force.

Open that green package, though, and the gory red insides spill out: the blood of hundreds of millions people who have died from collectivist régimes in the last century. It's no accident the first Earth Day was chosen to coincide with the 100th anniversary of Vladimir Lenin's birth. (Incidentally, Lenin was the tyrant to whom the term "useful idiots" has been attributed.)

To this bloody history, we can now add the agenda of the World Economic Forum, which wants us to never fly, drive, or eat meat while exempting themselves from similar restrictions, and simultaneously planning our early demise to remove our useless selves from their elite sphere. Ah, isn't collectivism grand?

This, then, is what Earth Day has come to mean. It's become – and likely always has been – little more than a propaganda tool designed to enslave the peasants while shifting yet more power and wealth to an elite few.

Now of course, not all Earth Day activities are bad, though it's worth pointing out that any beneficial activities are performed by the very peasants the WEF is so eager to eradicate. Such activities usually include clean-ups of beaches, streams, rivers, vacant lots, or other open spaces; reducing the use of disposable products and switching to washable/renewable; reducing consumer purchases and buying second-hand whenever possible; and other worthwhile steps. For what it's worth, these are NOT activities you'll find John Kerry, Al Gore, Leonardo DiCaprio, Bill Gates, or other climate-change luminaries engaged in.

Still, those of us who LIVE green instead of PREACH green seldom get credit. In a poignant and painfully honest essay, environmentalist Jamie Beck Alexander admitted her politically conservative, Trump-voting, blue-collar, climate-change-pooh-poohing, nature-loving father who lives in a small town has a far lower carbon footprint than she does. "I've racked up over a million miles of flying during my work in the [environmental] aid industry, and wore it like a badge of honor," she admits

Alexander adds, "Somewhere along the line, people like me decided that lifestyles like those of my parents, rooted in small towns and content to stay there, were inferior and unsophisticated. We did this with little respect for the connection to the natural world around them that they may have, and without acknowledging the low-carbon footprint of their local ways of life. … I, like many other environmentalists, selectively decide that what 'they' do (drive SUVs, buy conventional produce, etc.) is way worse than what 'we' do (exorbitant flying and moving about the world). … Most in the environmental movement are typically unaware of this hypocrisy. Environmentalism has evolved to make little room for people such as my father."

What it comes down to is this: Ultimately, environmentalists are not actually interested in saving the environment. They're only interested in control. They hate people like us not because we're not green, but because we're not socialist. We object to advancing socialism under the umbrella of "environmentalism" because we know it will do nothing but wreck our nation. We know the environmentalist movement is not a plan to save the earth, but to destroy capitalism and turn America communist.

It's about power, not footprint. For this, progressives hate our guts. And so the Earth Day hypocrisy continues.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!