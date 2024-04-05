A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Ice therapy shown to kill breast cancer tumors in new study

Cryoablation could be effective alternative for patients who aren't candidates for surgery

Published April 5, 2024 at 10:38am

(FOX NEWS) – Ice could be the next frontier in breast cancer therapy, according to new research from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York.

In breast cancer patients, cold therapy was shown to be effective in freezing and destroying small, cancerous tumors in a study presented at the Society of Interventional Radiology Annual Scientific Meeting in Salt Lake City last week.

Cryoablation, a minimally invasive technique, could provide a treatment alternative for patients who are not candidates for surgery, a press release stated.

