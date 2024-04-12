A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Israel WorldGLOBAL INSECURITY

IDF discovers weapons, explosives in central Gaza school

Hidden in classrooms

Published April 12, 2024 at 4:17pm
Israeli soldiers operating in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza, Saturday, April 6, 2024. (IDF photo)

(JERUSALEM POST) – The IDF announced on Friday that it had discovered a cache of weapons and explosives at a school in central Gaza. Several units were brought together for the targeted raid to eliminate terrorist forces and infrastructure in the center of the Gaza Strip.

The Nahal Brigade carried out targeted raids on several buildings used by Hamas and Islamic Jihad and located terrorist infrastructure as part of the operation.

The IDF troops located and removed several large armed explosive charges that were hidden in the classrooms and the schoolyard of the Ibrahim Al-Makhadmeh School, the military noted.

These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







