IDF discovers weapons, explosives in central Gaza school

(JERUSALEM POST) – The IDF announced on Friday that it had discovered a cache of weapons and explosives at a school in central Gaza. Several units were brought together for the targeted raid to eliminate terrorist forces and infrastructure in the center of the Gaza Strip.

The Nahal Brigade carried out targeted raids on several buildings used by Hamas and Islamic Jihad and located terrorist infrastructure as part of the operation.

The IDF troops located and removed several large armed explosive charges that were hidden in the classrooms and the schoolyard of the Ibrahim Al-Makhadmeh School, the military noted.

