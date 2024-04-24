Illegal alien 'breaks into U.S. home, sexually assaults sisters under age 13'

By Cristina Laila

The Gateway Pundit

Joe Biden’s America.

An illegal alien from Mexico broke into a Michigan home and sexually assaulted two girls under the age of 13.

According to police, 25-year-old Miguel Hernandez-Ruiz broke into a mobile home near Sturgis and sexually assaulted two sisters.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Miguel Hernandez-Ruiz threatened to kill the girls if they tried to scream. He used his hands to sexually assault the girls and exposed himself, according to court documents, Fox 17 reported.

Are Democrat policies directly responsible for this crime? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (6 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

He was hit with multiple charges including first-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a child under the age of 13 and home invasion, Fox 17 reported.

The sexual assault happened on March 20. Police finally tracked down Hernandez Ruiz in Fort Wayne, Indiana and arrested him earlier this month. He was arraigned last Friday.

Fox 17 reported:

Miguel Hernandez-Ruiz was arraigned Friday, April 19 on multiple charges including first-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a child under the age of 13 and home invasion. Court documents obtained by FOX 17 show that the two girls told investigators the man held them in their rooms at the Sweet Lake Mobile Home Park off US-12 in the early morning hours of March 20. The sisters, who are both under the age of 13, say the man threatened to kill them if they tried to scream or escape. The girls claim he used his hands to sexually assault them while exposing himself. An evaluation by trained medical staff revealed evidence of sexual assault on both girls’ bodies. After days of investigating, family and detectives were able to establish that Hernandez-Ruiz had visited the home roughly a month before the assault. Surveillance video showed a vehicle he was known to drive was the only one captured entering and leaving the neighborhood around the time of the home invasion.

An illegal immigrant from Mexico broke into a Michigan home and sexually assaulted two girls under the age of 13. Sickening. pic.twitter.com/XTH73joHVV — Mike Berg (@MikeKBerg) April 24, 2024

This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit.com.

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!