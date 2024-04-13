Indonesia ready to normalize ties with Israel as part of bid to join OECD

(TIMES OF ISRAEL) – Indonesia could normalize ties with Israel as part of a deal to smooth the entry of the world’s most populous Muslim nation into a global forum for developed countries, an Israeli official said Thursday.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed a report in Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth detailing months of hush-hush talks between Jerusalem, Jakarta, and Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development Secretary-General Mathias Cormann.

Normalization would mark a stunning about-face for Indonesia at a time when anti-Israel sentiment in the Muslim world is running higher than it has in years due to the war in the Gaza Strip. But establishing ties would also spell an end to Israeli opposition to Indonesia joining the OECD, according to the report.

