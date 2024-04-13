A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Indonesia ready to normalize ties with Israel as part of bid to join OECD

World's largest Muslim nation engaged in months of hush-hush talks between Jerusalem, Jakarta

Published April 13, 2024 at 2:21pm
Published April 13, 2024 at 2:21pm

(TIMES OF ISRAEL) – Indonesia could normalize ties with Israel as part of a deal to smooth the entry of the world’s most populous Muslim nation into a global forum for developed countries, an Israeli official said Thursday.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed a report in Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth detailing months of hush-hush talks between Jerusalem, Jakarta, and Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development Secretary-General Mathias Cormann.

Normalization would mark a stunning about-face for Indonesia at a time when anti-Israel sentiment in the Muslim world is running higher than it has in years due to the war in the Gaza Strip. But establishing ties would also spell an end to Israeli opposition to Indonesia joining the OECD, according to the report.

Read the full story ›

