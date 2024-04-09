Insurers spy on houses via aerial imagery, seeking reasons to cancel coverage

(ZEROHEDGE) – Insurance companies across the country are using satellites, drones, manned airplanes and even high-altitude balloons to spy on properties they cover with homeowners policies – and using the findings to drop customers, often without giving any opportunity to address alleged shortcomings.

“We’ve seen a dramatic increase across the country in reports from consumers who’ve been dropped by their insurers on the basis of an aerial image,” United Policyholders executive director Amy Bach tell the Wall Street Journal. Reasons can range from shoddy roofing to yard clutter and undeclared trampolines.

Much of this surveillance is done via the Geospatial Insurance Consortium, which boasts of its coverage of 99% of the U.S. population.

