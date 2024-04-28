Iran nuclear weapons chatter suddenly radioactive

Iranian officials have stepped up their open threats about a coming "nuclear" breakout, apparently in an effort to acclimate the international community to the idea that an Iranian nuclear weapon no longer is "taboo."

A new report from the Middle East Media Research Institute explains the talk has escalated ever since Iran's April 14 drone and missile attack on Israel.

They are coming "against the backdrop of statements by International Atomic Energy Agency director general Rafael Grossi" that the rogue regime is weeks rather than months away from having enough enriched uranium for a bomb.

"Hints, and even warnings, that Iran will be changing its declared nuclear doctrine from civilian to military, and will act to develop nuclear weapons, have come from the following officials: IRGC Brig. Gen. Ahmad Haq Taleb, who is in charge of security for Iran's nuclear facilities; Javad Karimi Ghadossi, a member of the National Security Committee in the Majlis; Abdallah Ganji, a member of the government's informational council; Saeed Lilaz, reformist activist who served as advisor to Iranian President Mohammad Khatami (1997-2005); and Mahmoud Reza Aghamiri, president of Beheshti University who is himself a nuclear scientist. Also issuing these hints and warnings were various Iranian media outlets," MEMRI documented.

In fact, a website, Asr-e Iran, has confirmed Iran can produce a nuclear warhead and "it would do so and would use it in its next missile attack on Israel."

Abdallah Ganji of Iran's government also said in a subsequent publication Iran "was in direct war against the Western nuclear powers and that the smallest mistake on their part could prompt Iran to change its nuclear program."

The West long has been concerned about Iran obtaining a nuclear weapon, as it's been working that direction for years. Under Barack Obama, the U.S. send billions of dollars in cash to Iran and entered an agreement, but it effectively did little to limit Iran, and President Donald Trump withdrew America from the pact.

The problem is that Iran's stated intent is to wipe Israel off the map, a direct threat to America's primary ally in the Middle East.

Later, MEMRI reported, the general in charge of securing Iran's nuclear operations said his country who act to produce a nuclear weapon if there was a threat from Israel, which long has been believed to possess nuclear armaments.

And Javid GArimi Ghadossi, a national security member, said on social media it would take Iran only "a week" to be ready for a first nuclear test.

Further, MEMRI reported, "Regime officials have frequently mentioned the nonexistent nuclear fatwa attributed to Supreme Leader Khamenei that they say bans the production of nuclear weapons ... This has been in order to lay to rest the international community's fears about Iran's development of its nuclear program."

But Iranian officials now are saying that can be changed at any time.

In addition, Hooshang Amirahmadi, of Rutgers University and founder of the American Iranian Council, has called for Iran to declare that Islam does not ban nuclear weapons they should be produced as a "deterrence" against Israel.

MEMRI noted, "The proliferation of these messages from so many Iranian sources within a short span of time calling for producing nuclear weapons for 'self defense' indicate a new line of policy, decided in advance and supported by Iran's leadership."

