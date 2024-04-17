A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Iran president warns of 'massive' response if Israel launches 'tiniest invasion'

region braces for potential retaliation after Tehran missile attack over weekend

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published April 17, 2024 at 12:51pm
Iranian missiles and drones get intercepted during an attack against Israel on Saturday, April 13, 2024.

(AP) -- Iran’s president has warned that the “tiniest invasion” by Israel would bring a “massive and harsh” response, as the region braces for potential Israeli retaliation after Iran’s attack over the weekend.

President Ebrahim Raisi spoke Wednesday at an annual army parade that was moved to a barracks north of the capital, Tehran, from its usual venue on a highway in the city’s southern outskirts. Iranian authorities gave no explanation for its relocation, and state television didn’t broadcast it live, as it has in previous years.

Iran launched hundreds of missiles and drones at Israel over the weekend in response to an apparent Israeli strike on Iran’s embassy compound in Syria on April 1 that killed 12 people, including two Iranian generals.

These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







