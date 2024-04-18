A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Israel WorldGLOBAL INSECURITY

Iran says it could pursue nuclear weapons if Israel threatens atomic sites

Any aggression against Iran could trigger review of the country's nuclear stance

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published April 18, 2024 at 7:13pm

(ZEROHEDGE) – Iran's leadership has always strongly asserted that it is not pursuing the development of nuclear weapons, but instead has long sought a peaceful nuclear energy program. Various Ayatollahs over the decades have even declared the atomic bomb to be 'unIslamic' and against the teachings of the Koran.

But that could change, Iran's military now says, should Israel launch an attack against the Islamic Republic following last Saturday's own Iran strike on Israel which was retaliation for the Damascus embassy attack of April 1st.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The commander of Iran's Nuclear Centers Protection and Security Corps of the IRGC, Brigadier General Ahmad Haghtalab, has warned that any aggression against Iran could trigger a review of the country's nuclear stance.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Iran says it could pursue nuclear weapons if Israel threatens atomic sites
Google fires 28 employees involved in sit-in protest over $1.2 billion Israel contract
College suspends professor 'energized' by Hamas attack on Israel
Harvard Crimson claims it's 'unclear' if men have athletic advantage over women
Suburban council votes to remove only Republican library board member because 'his ideas are unsafe'
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×