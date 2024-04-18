Iran says it could pursue nuclear weapons if Israel threatens atomic sites

(ZEROHEDGE) – Iran's leadership has always strongly asserted that it is not pursuing the development of nuclear weapons, but instead has long sought a peaceful nuclear energy program. Various Ayatollahs over the decades have even declared the atomic bomb to be 'unIslamic' and against the teachings of the Koran.

But that could change, Iran's military now says, should Israel launch an attack against the Islamic Republic following last Saturday's own Iran strike on Israel which was retaliation for the Damascus embassy attack of April 1st.

The commander of Iran's Nuclear Centers Protection and Security Corps of the IRGC, Brigadier General Ahmad Haghtalab, has warned that any aggression against Iran could trigger a review of the country's nuclear stance.

