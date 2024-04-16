Israel must show it's not Biden's lapdog

Following its attack on Israel over the weekend, Iran wants to turn the war spigot on and off to its political advantage.

Reports CNN, "Iran says its attack on Israel is a response to Israel's strike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus, and 'the matter can be deemed concluded.'"

Iran was testing not just Israel's defenses but the will and resolve of the Biden administration after recently sending what amounts to messages of support to Iran and its proxies that the United States won't participate in offensive operations. What a strange way of backing your allies.

Now, Israel has to decide what the appropriate response will be. Undoubtedly, the Biden administration will push the president's desire for no response based on the theory that since there were no Israeli deaths, there is no harm, no foul. What happens when Iran sends the next barrage and depletes Israel's limited stockpile of all-up rounds? Is the U.S. willing to keep shooting down missiles and drones with our high-end SM-6 at $2.5 million a pop or Patriot missiles at $1.5 million each? Not to mention how many missiles we have in reserve when the next big fight occurs.

However, not drawing blood was not Iran's intent, with the weight of 300-plus ballistic missiles, killer drones and cruise missiles intending to kill many Israelis. Having failed, should Iran be rewarded? The answer, of course, is no. Only through deterrence and a forceful response will Iran know its place and stop fomenting mayhem. And not just once, but every time they, or one of their proxies, acts on their behalf. That is the only way to stop the cycle of violence.

We used to call that a doctrine; now, it is strategic patience. Iran must fear that their time in power will inevitably end – if not militarily, then by a revolt of their own people. That is why I fear that Iran can and will use nuclear weapons if they are allowed to have them. The Iranian mullahs well know the consequences of failure in their brand of Islam.

Israel must show the strength that an always-defensive U.S. seems incapable of mustering and pick appropriate targets to demonstrate that Israel is not Biden's lapdog. Israel must strike at the factories of Iran's war machine to degrade and destroy its ability to supply both itself and its proxies. We used to use the term "Peace through Strength." Maybe there really was meaning in that phrase.

Iran believed there was a window of opportunity to taste more Jewish blood. Like Dracula, Israel inevitably has to put a stake through its heart. Iran failed so miserably in its desire to destroy Israel that it showed its people fake videos of destruction supposedly inflicted by its military might:

"A video clip aired by Iran's state TV service claiming to show fiery destruction in Israel due to a massive Iranian missile and drone attack is months-old footage of a fire in Chile, a reporter for a fact-finding division of the BBC clarified Sunday."

And, for the first time in history, to my knowledge, an Arab country helped Israel overtly by shooting down drones flying over Jordan.

Times are changing. Let's get on the right side of history and be not afraid!

God bless America.

