Israel reportedly begins retaliatory strikes on Iran

Pentagon officials have not confirmed the strike

Published April 18, 2024 at 11:00pm

(FOX NEWS) – Israel reportedly struck a site in Iran early Friday in retaliation for Tehran firing a barrage of missiles and drones at Israel late Saturday.

Fox News Digital has confirmed there have been explosions in Isfahan province where Natanz is located though it is not clear whether it has been hit. Natanz is the site of one of Iran's nuclear facilities. A well-placed military source has told Fox that the strike was "limited."

Pentagon officials have not confirmed the strike. Commercial flights, meanwhile, began diverting their routes early Friday morning over western Iran without explanation as one semiofficial news agency in the Islamic Republic claimed there had been "explosions" heard over the city of Isfahan, Reuters reported.

