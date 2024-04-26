A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Israel WorldGLOBAL INSECURITY

Israel requests release of only 33 hostages in new attempted ceasefire agreement

Unknown how many hostages are still alive

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published April 26, 2024 at 5:06pm

(Image courtesy Pixabay)

(JERUSALEM POST) – An Egyptian delegation met Israeli officials on Friday, looking for a way to restart talks to end the war in Gaza and return the remaining Israeli hostages, an official briefed on the meetings said.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Israel had no new proposals to make, although it was willing to consider a limited truce in which 33 hostages would be released, instead of the 40 previously under discussion.

"There are no current hostage talks between Israel and Hamas, nor is there a new Israeli offer in that regard," the official said. "What there is, is an attempt by Egypt to restart the talks with an Egyptian proposal that would entail the release of 33 hostages - women, elderly and infirm."

Read the full story ›

