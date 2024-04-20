Israeli beauty queen, who served on frontlines of war, assaulted in NYC by Hamas-loving psycho

(NEW YORK POST) – Welcome to New York, Miss Israel. A beauty queen who has been serving on the front lines of the Israel-Hamas war since the Oct. 7 massacre, was assaulted during a pro-Hamas protest in Times Square, The Post has learned.

Noa Cochva, who was crowned Miss Israel in 2021, was smashed in the face with the butt of a protest placard during the March 30 rally, video showed.

Cochva, 25, had been in the Big Apple for several weeks speaking and doing advocacy work for Israel and was in Times Square that day with fellow Israel advocates — who had come to demonstrate as well. “We just saw a huge pro-Palestinian rally, and we wanted to go and do our own thing. ... And then they recognized us when they saw our flag and they threw down our flag ... and they came down and one of the guys hit me."

