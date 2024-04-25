A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Israel WorldGLOBAL INSECURITY

Israeli forces strike more than 40 Hezbollah sites

Says group's south Lebanon command decimated

Published April 25, 2024 at 5:29pm
Israeli forces strike more than 40 Hezbollah sites (video screenshot)

(TIMES OF ISRAEL) – Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Wednesday claimed that the military had killed half of Hezbollah’s commanders in southern Lebanon, as the Israel Defense Forces carried out a large wave of strikes against dozens of sites belonging to the terror group.

“Half of the Hezbollah commanders in south Lebanon have been eliminated… and the other half hide and abandon south Lebanon to IDF operations,” Gallant said, after holding an assessment at the Northern Command headquarters in Safed with the chief of the command, Maj. Gen. Ori Gordin, and other top officers.

He said Israel’s main goal in the north was to return tens of thousands of Israelis displaced by Hezbollah’s daily attacks to their homes. “We are dealing with a number of alternatives in order to establish this matter, and the coming period will be decisive in this regard,” Gallant said.

