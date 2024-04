(CBN NEWS) -- Jews worldwide and throughout Israel will celebrate the Feast of Passover Monday night.

While they celebrate the freedom from the bondage of ancient Egypt, they also grieve for the more than 100 hostages still in Hamas captivity, as Tuesday will mark the 200th day since the massacre and kidnappings on October 7th.

On Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged to return all of the hostages.

Read the full story ›