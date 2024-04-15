Israel's message to Biden, interpreted: 'Pound sand'

After being targeted by hundreds of Iranian missiles and drones over the weekend, Israeli officials have confirmed there will be a response.

But when and what remains uncertain.

It was Lt. Gen Jerzi Halevi who confirmed Israel will respond to the Iranian attack, but he would not immediately explain details.

A report at RedState.com revealed that the Biden administration claimed it was working "overtime" to avoid "escalation."

Translated, that means the current president does not want Israel to retaliate after the direct attack from a terrorist state, the report said.

Halevi's comments came during a visit to the Nevatim air base, which Israel confirmed sustained light damage.

And RedState noted the simple message that was from Israel to Biden.

"The shorter version of that is that Biden can go pound sand. The United States would not fail to retaliate if Iran launched a direct assault (i.e. from Iranian territory) on our interests. In this case, hundreds of drones and missiles were sent toward populated areas. It was only because of the might of Israel's air defense with an assist from other nations that mass casualties weren't caused," the report said.

RedState noted, "Biden has a long history of doing the bidding of Iran. In this case, he seems more than happy to betray an ally to appease the Mullahs."

Biden's problem, however, is that Isarel "doesn't seem they are so keen to do so."

The analysis turned blunt about Biden: "For Israel to not respond would be to establish a new standard by which Iran can try to commit mass murder in response to IRGC officials being targeted. That is the standard Biden wants, and it's the standard he must be denied lest far more bloodshed occur in the future. "

The report noted Iran actually is "not a powerful nation," and even many Arab nations consider themselves other than allies.

"Now is the time to establish real deterrence and rebalance the power structure in the region. Israel seems primed to do just that," the report said.

And it suggested there's no need for an all-out war … and that to "destroy Iran's nuclear facilities and their armament factors will suffice."

