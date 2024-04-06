A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
DiversionsTHE ANIMAL KINGDOM

Island is so overrun by goats, they're giving them away to anyone who can catch one

6 animals for every 1 person

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published April 6, 2024 at 10:25am

(NOT THE BEE) – Twenty years ago, a well-meaning person brought some goats to live on the small island of Alicudi, Italy. The goats later escaped and made their homes on the volcanic island, prancing happily through the mountains and reproducing rapidly over the next two decades.

The island is only 5 square kilometers and is home to only 100 people, but after 20 years of goat paradise, has a goat population of 600. That's six goats for every person on the island!

While the goats are a major tourist attraction, their numbers have become overwhelming, with goats venturing into the gardens and homes of disgruntled residents.

Read the full story ›

