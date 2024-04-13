A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Ivy League university students threaten hunger strike if no divestment from Israel

Link anti-Israel demands to climate change, domestic gun violence

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published April 13, 2024 at 12:38pm

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – Here we go again: A group of students, this time at Yale, are threatening to go on a hunger strike if the university does not divest from Israel by Friday.

A group dubbed Hunger Strikers for Palestine informed Yale President Peter Salovey two days ago they have “witnessed th[e] ongoing [Palestinian] genocide from the comforts of not only of the heart of the empire that is funding the military conquest and colonization of Palestine …”

After expressing frustration with the failure of “every mode possible of making [their] voices heard,” HSP’s letter demands Salovey make a “public statement” by April 12 “committing to divest from all weapons manufacturing companies contributing to Israel’s assault on Palestine.”

Read the full story ›

Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







