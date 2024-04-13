Ivy League university students threaten hunger strike if no divestment from Israel

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – Here we go again: A group of students, this time at Yale, are threatening to go on a hunger strike if the university does not divest from Israel by Friday.

A group dubbed Hunger Strikers for Palestine informed Yale President Peter Salovey two days ago they have “witnessed th[e] ongoing [Palestinian] genocide from the comforts of not only of the heart of the empire that is funding the military conquest and colonization of Palestine …”

After expressing frustration with the failure of “every mode possible of making [their] voices heard,” HSP’s letter demands Salovey make a “public statement” by April 12 “committing to divest from all weapons manufacturing companies contributing to Israel’s assault on Palestine.”

